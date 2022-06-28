Panthers will have 12 open training camp practices

USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that they will hold 12 open training camp practices at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. this summer.

After the club held its 2020 training camp in Charlotte due to the pandemic, the Panthers returned to Spartanburg in 2021 with some COVID-19 restrictions. But those will not be in place for 2022, with Carolina announcing a return to the traditional training camp experience with post-practice autograph opportunities.

Carolina’s first practice will be on Wednesday, July 27 starting at 11:15 a.m. The team will hold a night practice on Saturday, July 30.

The Panthers will also hold a Fan Fest celebration at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, Aug. 11. That event costs $5 to attend, with the proceeds benefiting Panthers Charities. Tickets go on sale July 13 through the team’s website.