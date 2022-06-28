Report: Commanders have rebuffed trade inquiries on Daron Payne

Getty Images

The Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin have agreed on a contract extension that will keep him in Washington beyond the 2022 season, but defensive tackle Daron Payne is still in the final year of his contract.

Word out of Washington has been that the Commanders are not looking to sign Payne to a new deal this offseason. Their disinterest in such a deal is reportedly not a sign that the team has interest in moving on without him this year.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that the Commanders have received inquiries from other teams about trading for the 2018 first-round pick, but that those teams have been rebuffed by the Commanders.

There’s no specific word on what teams might be willing to offer for Payne. If he leaves as a free agent after the coming season, the Commanders would likely be in position to receive a compensatory pick at the back end of the third round.