Sterling Shepard: Giants offense will be tough on defenses

Posted by Josh Alper on June 28, 2022, 8:57 AM EDT
New York Giants Mandatory Minicamp
Getty Images

The Giants hired Brian Daboll as their head coach because of the offensive acumen he displayed as the Bills’ offensive coordinator and he’s created at least one believer over the course of the team’s offseason program.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard said he thinks the team’s fans will love the system that Daboll has put in place because “it has potential for a lot of big plays.” Shepard shared his belief that the amount of motion the team will be doing from snap to snap creates that potential and that it will stress opponents trying to slow the Giants down this fall.

“Moving parts all day long,” Shepard said, via the team’s website. “It kind of gets overwhelming whenever you look at the motion list too. They have it broken down on our [tablets], so when you look at the motion list, it’s so many different motions that you can do. It’ll be good getting a lot of our playmakers moving around. It’s going to be tough on defenses.”

It’s been a while since the Giants have made things tough on anyone and Shepard may not have a lot of people hopping on the bandwagon right now given the makeup of the roster, but a few good performances to open the regular season should get some more people on board with the Daboll way.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Sterling Shepard: Giants offense will be tough on defenses

  3. Brian Daboll as an OC – Offense Ranks
    Cleveland
    2009 – 32nd
    2010 – 28th
    ————
    Miami
    2011 – 22nd
    2012 – 27th
    ————
    Buffalo
    2018 – 18th
    2019 – 9th
    2020 – 8th
    2021 – 1st

    So, it appears, he is a genius when he is coaching Josh Allen, Stephon Diggs and Cole Beasley, and he’s not very smart when he is coaching average players.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.