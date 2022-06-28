Vikings announce 14 open practice dates

Getty Images

The 62nd training camp in Vikings history, and the fifth hosted at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, will feature 14 open practices, the team announced Tuesday.

The open practices begin with Back Together Saturday on July 30.

The Vikings will practice in pads for 10 of the 14 open sessions this summer. The unpadded practices will be free for all attendees, while eight of the padded sessions will be free for kids 17 and younger and $5 for adults.

Two premier practices will be available at $10 for adults, $5 for children 17 and younger and free for children under 36-inches. A portion of all ticket sale proceeds will go to the Vikings Foundation.

The Vikings will host the 49ers for joint practices on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18, leading up to their Week 2 preseason matchup on Saturday, Aug. 20, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Season ticket members will receive priority access to reserve tickets at vikings.com/camp beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, while access for the general public will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 30.