Posted by Michael David Smith on June 29, 2022, 10:05 AM EDT
A year ago, Justin Fields was the Bears’ newly arrived first-round draft pick quarterback, a rookie who had already been told he wouldn’t start in his first year. This year, it’s different.

Fields is the Bears’ unquestioned starter in Year Two, and he’s learning a different offense with a different coaching staff. But teammates say that despite the adjustment to the new playbook, he was more commanding as he led the offense in offseason practices.

You just feel him in the huddle,” tight end Cole Kmet told Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “He’s not just repeating the play, he’s telling you the play, and there’s a difference in that. That gives me confidence as a player out in the field. He’s talking to each guy. It’s not just a repeat-a-play, he’s telling us a play, which is a difference.”

Defensive players are noticing the same thing.

“He has a commanding leadership on the field, a legit field general,” defensive tackle Justin Jones said. “He gets guys wound up, gets guys going.”

Fields did end up the Bears’ starting quarterback for most of his rookie season, and he was not good enough in Year One, which is a big part of the reason that Matt Nagy is out and new head coach Matt Eberflus is in. Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will need to get Fields on track, or else next offseason there are going to be big questions about his future in Chicago.

4 responses to “Bears teammates seeing a different Justin Fields in his first full offseason

  1. LOL!

    His mechanics are awful and he’s slow to process. Please. Ludicrous. Why are these scouts and GMs always trying to sell people a bust every single draft.

    Just because QBs are good in college, doesn’t mean they project as high in the NFL.

    What is the issue here? Anyone who has seen Lance, Wilson or this kid play from last year, can see it.

    The eye test is vital. Hype, what they did in college, running around, etc, is not.

  2. I find it humorous how much love is being sent to team-mates during the off season.
    Everyone loves each other this time of year.

  3. This feels like a recycled headline from Trubisky’s 2nd year in a Bears uniform.

  4. With Fields, you just want to see him take a step forward. You want to see improvements in areas he struggled. Reading defenses, finding the right read in the play to get the ball to, and getting the ball out with the right timing. The staff they had last year and the OL did him absolutely no favors, and one can argue they have less talent on the offensive side of the ball this season. It will be interesting to see how his season unfolds, but I don’t have too much hope for the young man right now.

