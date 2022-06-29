Bears teammates seeing a different Justin Fields in his first full offseason

Getty Images

A year ago, Justin Fields was the Bears’ newly arrived first-round draft pick quarterback, a rookie who had already been told he wouldn’t start in his first year. This year, it’s different.

Fields is the Bears’ unquestioned starter in Year Two, and he’s learning a different offense with a different coaching staff. But teammates say that despite the adjustment to the new playbook, he was more commanding as he led the offense in offseason practices.

“You just feel him in the huddle,” tight end Cole Kmet told Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “He’s not just repeating the play, he’s telling you the play, and there’s a difference in that. That gives me confidence as a player out in the field. He’s talking to each guy. It’s not just a repeat-a-play, he’s telling us a play, which is a difference.”

Defensive players are noticing the same thing.

“He has a commanding leadership on the field, a legit field general,” defensive tackle Justin Jones said. “He gets guys wound up, gets guys going.”

Fields did end up the Bears’ starting quarterback for most of his rookie season, and he was not good enough in Year One, which is a big part of the reason that Matt Nagy is out and new head coach Matt Eberflus is in. Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will need to get Fields on track, or else next offseason there are going to be big questions about his future in Chicago.