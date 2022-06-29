Deshaun Watson hearing continues for a third day on Thursday

Getty Images

Two days down, how many more days to go?

The disciplinary hearing regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has lasted through two days. Per multiple reports, the third day will occur on Thursday.

It’s unclear how much longer the hearing will last. That’s because no one is saying much of anything about the situation, undoubtedly at the direct instruction and mandate of Judge Sue L. Robinson.

Eventually, the hearing will conclude. Inevitably, Judge Robinson will issue a decision.

Unless there’s a settlement, which can happen at any time. Wednesday’s PFTOT included an idea that perhaps would create a fair middle ground. I’ll write something about it later.