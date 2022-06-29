DeVonta Smith, remembering his own childhood football camp, gives back in Philly

Getty Images

Cletis Gordon had a fairly brief NFL career as a backup cornerback for the Chargers from 2006 to 2009, but he made a big impact on Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Gordon grew up in the same area of Louisiana as Smith, and when Gordon was in the NFL he had a summer football camp back home, which Smith attended. Smith says he thinks of Gordon when he thinks about why he wants to give back to his community.

“Back in my home area, Cletis Gordon held a camp back at my high school,” Smith said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “To this day, it still sticks with me. I’m glad that I am able to do that like a guy who was important to me and my community back at home.”

Smith is hosting a football camp in Philadelphia this week, and he sees giving back like that as an important part of his role as an Eagle.

“To be around here . . . I love Philly,” said Smith. “Just doing something for the kids and having a great time. It’s amazing to see all the kids. [I wanted to] bring us all together, we just want to have fun and get better [at our craft].”

The 23-year-old Smith has a bright future ahead of him, and he’s shaping the future as well.