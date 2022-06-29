Golden Tate: I honestly feel bad for Daniel Jones

Getty Images

Daniel Jones may or may not be the quarterback of the future for the Giants. This season will go a long way in answering that question.

But Jones hasn’t really gotten a fair chance in New York since the Giants made him the sixth selection in 2019. Injuries to key players and a turnover in coaches have made Jones’ first three seasons trying.

That’s the assessment of former Giants receiver Golden Tate, who spent two seasons with Jones.

“I honestly feel bad for Daniel,” Tate told Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media on Wednesday. “He was drafted into a rebuilding organization for one, had Pat Shurmur for a year and then got Joe Judge for two years, now another head coach and another rebuild going into his fourth season. He hasn’t had Saquon [Barkley], myself, [Kenny] Golladay, Sterling [Shepard]. No one is ever on the field at the same time. And then on top of that, he had [Jason] Garrett [as his offensive coordinator] and that probably didn’t help much.

“So you kind of feel bad for him because a ton of talent. He has a lot of talent, but he just hasn’t had much help due to injuries and how they set it up.”

Tate, who is focused on golf and baseball now, hopes that new coach Brian Daboll will bring out the best in Jones this season.

“I’m looking forward to [them] just letting him loose, man,” Tate said. “Just let him go out there and play ball. He’s a smart guy. He’s going to make good decisions. But you’ve got to set him up to be successful. And I’m just hoping that those guys rally, because this is the one thing I know about DJ: He’s going to be prepared. He’s going to be prepared, and he’s going to follow what you want him to do. But let him play ball, too. Let him play ball. Get the ball to your playmakers and let them go.”

The Giants declined the fifth-year option on Jones’ contract, so he is scheduled to become a free agent in 2023.