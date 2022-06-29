Judge in Brian Flores case grants NFL’s motion to keep financial information secret, for now

Getty Images

As the Brian Flores litigation focuses for now on the question of whether the case should be sent to the NFL’s secret, rigged kangaroo court (a/k/a arbitration), the league wants to keep certain secrets secret.

The president judge has agreed.

Via Daniel Wallach, Judge Valerie Caproni has granted the league’s request to redact employment and financial information from the contracts signed by Flores with the Dolphins, Steve Wilks with the Cardinals, and Ray Horton with the Titans from the filings in the case. Judge Caproni explained that the information has limited relevance to the pending motion to compel arbitration.

The request seems odd; if Flores, Wilks, and Horton don’t care about the financial information becoming public, why should the NFL? The two-paragraph ruling, however, mentions that the documents include information related to “unnamed parties.”

If the case goes forward in court, financial information eventually will become directly relevant, since the salary and benefits become a key component to the calculation of financial compensation. If the case ends up in the NFL’s secret, rigged kangaroo court, the information will remain — you guess it — secret.