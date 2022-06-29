Justin Herbert: All about consistency, being sharp week in and week out

Getty Images

The Chargers went into the final week of last season with a chance to make the playoffs, but they lost to the Raiders in overtime and wound up missing the postseason for the third straight year.

That would be a disappointing result under any circumstances and it was particularly disappointing because of how strong the Chargers’ playoff chances looked earlier in the season. They opened with a 4-1 record and were 8-5 before losing three of their final four games of the year.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, quarterback Justin Herbert said the lesson he learned from the way last season ended is that the Chargers have to bring the same level of effort and execution on a weekly basis this time around.

“It’s all about consistency,” Herbert said. “We have to put together a full season for us to play the football that we want to. We’ve definitely added some guys on defense, picked up a few guys on offense, and had a great offseason so far. As soon as the season comes, we understand it’s all about execution and being sharp week in and week out, never looking ahead and making sure we’re doing everything we can to give ourselves a shot on Sundays.”

The Chargers open with the Raiders and Chiefs this season, so a good start would put them in good position in the AFC West. As Herbert made clear, however, how they finish will also be of paramount importance.