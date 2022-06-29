Kareem Hunt says he’s back to “100 percent” after 2021 injuries

Posted by Josh Alper on June 29, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Getty Images

Browns running back Kareem Hunt would like to sign a contract extension with the team and better health would be a good way to make his case for a new deal.

Hunt missed nine of the team’s final 11 games last year because of calf and ankle injuries, but it appears that the time off since the end of the season has been good for him. Hunt said on Wednesday that he is back to full health ahead of this summer’s training camp.

“I’m good. I’m 100 percent. I had some time to heal this offseason,” Hunt said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com.

Hunt also reiterated his desire to find agreement on a contract that would keep him in Cleveland beyond the 2022 season. While that could happen ahead of the season, the chances would seem even better if he can put a healthy season under his belt this year.

2 responses to “Kareem Hunt says he’s back to “100 percent” after 2021 injuries

  1. Why would he resign in Cleveland, wouldn’t he want to be a lead back somewhere?

  2. Would his claim of being 100% healthy be tied to his desire for a contract extension?

