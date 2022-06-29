Michael Strahan on Kayvon Thibodeaux: I think the kid is going to be a great player

Getty Images

Giants Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan has been mentoring the Giants’ rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux since before Thibodeaux was drafted by Strahan’s former team.

Strahan said in an interview with his old teammate Tiki Barber on WFAN that he and Thibodeaux were in touch while Thibodeaux was in college, and Strahan came away impressed with Thibodeaux’s passion for football.

“I met Kayvon when he was in college,” Strahan said. “I would reach out and talk to him when he was at Oregon. A great kid, a smart kid.”

Strahan said he heard the questions before the draft about whether Thibodeaux loved football enough, but Strahan said there’s no doubt in his mind about that.

“I think the kid is going to be a great player,” Strahan said. “Hopefully he’ll allow him to help him as much as I can, if there’s anything he needs.”

Asking Thibodeaux to equal Strahan, one of the great pass rushers in NFL history, may be too much to ask. But if Thibodeaux can even come close, the Giants will be very pleased.