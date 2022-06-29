Miles Sanders: I need more opportunities

Getty Images

Miles Sanders has not played every game in a season since his rookie season. The Eagles running back has never had even 900 yards rushing in a season and never more than six touchdowns in a season.

He had no touchdowns in 2021.

But, as Sanders points out, it’s not like the Eagles have given him tons of chances either. He has averaged 12 carries and three receptions in the 40 games he has played in three seasons.

John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com asked Sanders, who heads in the final year of his contract hoping for a big season, what he needs to do to rank among the best at his position.

“Being more consistent,” Sanders told Clark. “I’m going to be honest: Opportunities. I’ll just say it simple like that. I need to be more consistent, but I need opportunities.”

Sanders averaged a career-best 5.5 yards per carry last season and has a 5.1-yard career average. But he has much work to do to join the conversation as one of the best backs in the NFL worthy of a second contract from the team that drafted him in the second round.