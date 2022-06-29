Miles Sanders: We feel unstoppable, like an all-star team

Getty Images

The Eagles’ offseason was highlighted by trading for wide receiver A.J. Brown, signing pass rusher Haason Reddick, and picking up defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean in the draft after they won a championship at Georgia last season.

Many people outside the organization have applauded those moves as ones that will improve the Eagles’ chances of returning to the postseason in 2022. Running back Miles Sanders particularly likes what Brown’s addition means for the team’s offense and gushed about how the unit is feeling as they head toward training camp.

“Oh man. We all feel like we’re on an all-star team, so we feel great,” Sanders said, via Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “We feel unstoppable, I’m not gonna lie. The vibes are great, always have been. Nick Sirianni is doing a great job just keeping the vibes right, the chemistry good. We compete a lot in practice. But we’ve gotta see. It’s gonna come down to camp, taking it day by day, putting everything together.”

Those with long memories will recall that former Eagles quarterback Vince Young referred to the 2011 Eagles as a “dream team” after signing with the club. They wound up going 8-8 and missing the playoffs, so the hope in Philly will be that things work out better for the current collection of star players.