NFL hires an in-house betting boss

Posted by Mike Florio on June 29, 2022, 10:18 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 25 Preseason - Chiefs at Bears
Getty Images

If you can’t beat ’em, bet on ’em.

Not long after the NFL focused significant time, effort, and money on preventing the expansion of legalized sports betting, the NFL literally is all in — thanks to the billions-with-a-b that the league will earn in the coming years from the phenomenon.

Now, the NFL has created the position of V.P. & G.M. of Sports Betting, via Sports Business Journal. David Highhill, previously the NFL’s V.P. of Strategy & Analytics, will assume the new role.

It’s a critical job. The easy part is presiding over the laying of the golden eggs and/or the printing of even more cash. The hard part is ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to safeguard against threats to the integrity of the game.

It’s more than just making sure people aren’t betting when they shouldn’t be betting or fixing games or shaving points. Inside information, as explained in Playmakers, is everywhere. It needs to be properly handled. Opportunities for misusing it need to be identified and prevented.

The NFL and all other professional sports leagues need to show that they can be trusted to guarantee the integrity of the betting on their products. If they can’t, Congress eventually will create an agency with the power to investigate, to prosecute, and to potentially incarcerate anyone who breaks the rules.

3 responses to “NFL hires an in-house betting boss

  1. This is why the NFL is the best league ever because no league can adapt faster then the NFL

  2. The hard part is ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to safeguard against threats to the integrity of the game.

    …….
    That made me laugh. The NFL crossed that bridge long ago.

  3. I had more confidence in the integrity of the game when Michael francese and the jersey mob oversaw gambling than with goodell in charge.

