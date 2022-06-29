Seahawks holding 13 open training camp practices

Getty Images

Seahawks fans hoping to catch some of the team’s quarterback competition this summer will have more than a dozen opportunities to do so.

The team announced that there will be 13 practices open to fans at training camp. Twelve of those practices will take place at the team’s practice facility and one will be held at Lumen Field on August 6.

Two of the practices will be for season ticket holders. There will also be a kids day, a military day, and a “12 North” day focused on the team’s Canadian fans.

For many of those coming to practice, the battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock to lead the offense in the wake of the Russell Wilson trade will be the chief attraction of seeing the Seahawks prepare for the 2022 season. If the Seahawks were to throw another quarterback into the mix, the interest in that aspect of camp could be even greater.