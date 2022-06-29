Where will Jalen Hurts land on the quarterback contract scale?

Getty Images

Several years ago, the process for negotiating second contracts for quarterbacks was simple. If the quarterback generally fell onto the right side of the pass/fail line of performance, he’d become the highest-paid player in league history. Until the next quarterback who was due for a new deal signed his.

That has changed, with a much broader range of contracts among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Instead of tiers, it’s a scale that stretches (for now) from $30 million per year up to $50 million per year.

So where will Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts land on that scale? Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP radio recently suggested that, after the coming season, the Eagles will give hurts a “massive” deal in the range of $35 million to $40 million per year.

Frankly, “massive” is relative. To the average person, yes. To the average highly-paid quarterback, no.

By next year, if/when Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, and/or Justin Herbert get new deals, “massive” could easily be $60 million per year. Maybe more. The challenge for the Eagles will be finding the right spot for Hurts among the other quarterbacks.

His performance this year will be a major factor. With receiver A.J. Brown on the team, Hurts will be expected to do more as a passer. If he does, he’ll earn a better deal.

The Eagles, frankly, could be hoping to carve out a quarterback budget that allows them to put plenty of great players around Hurts. And maybe Hurts will go along with that approach.

However it plays out, the Eagles will have a one-year window to get him signed, since he has only a four-year contract with no fifth-year option. If they can’t, he’ll either hit the open market or be tagged.

One thing we’ve learned in recent years is this: For teams who have quarterbacks they know they want to keep, the sooner they get them signed to a new contract, the better. The Eagles can re-sign Hurts upon the conclusion of his third NFL regular season. Waiting will only make the eventual contract more and more valuable.