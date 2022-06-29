Where will Jalen Hurts land on the quarterback contract scale?

Several years ago, the process for negotiating second contracts for quarterbacks was simple. If the quarterback generally fell onto the right side of the pass/fail line of performance, he’d become the highest-paid player in league history. Until the next quarterback who was due for a new deal signed his.

That has changed, with a much broader range of contracts among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. Instead of tiers, it’s a scale that stretches (for now) from $30 million per year up to $50 million per year.

So where will Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts land on that scale? Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP radio recently suggested that, after the coming season, the Eagles will give hurts a “massive” deal in the range of $35 million to $40 million per year.

Frankly, “massive” is relative. To the average person, yes. To the average highly-paid quarterback, no.

By next year, if/when Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, and/or Justin Herbert get new deals, “massive” could easily be $60 million per year. Maybe more. The challenge for the Eagles will be finding the right spot for Hurts among the other quarterbacks.

His performance this year will be a major factor. With receiver A.J. Brown on the team, Hurts will be expected to do more as a passer. If he does, he’ll earn a better deal.

The Eagles, frankly, could be hoping to carve out a quarterback budget that allows them to put plenty of great players around Hurts. And maybe Hurts will go along with that approach.

However it plays out, the Eagles will have a one-year window to get him signed, since he has only a four-year contract with no fifth-year option. If they can’t, he’ll either hit the open market or be tagged.

One thing we’ve learned in recent years is this: For teams who have quarterbacks they know they want to keep, the sooner they get them signed to a new contract, the better. The Eagles can re-sign Hurts upon the conclusion of his third NFL regular season. Waiting will only make the eventual contract more and more valuable.

  1. It all depends how well he grows as a passer. He has no excuses with the talent surrounding him but $35 mill/yr sounds probable.

    What you don’t want to do is give a QB who is one quad injury (ie. being unable to run) from being a backup quality QB (ie. Lamar Jackson) franchise money.

  3. As an Eagles fan, before we decide how much his contract will be, let’s just wait and see how he performs this season behind what should be a very good o-line and with a fairly strong set of skill position players. Likeable though he may be, Hurts looked to be a barely league average QB last year to me, anyway. I don’t believe he sees the field well, he doesn’t seem to read defenses, and his arm talent appears middling at best.

  4. minshew will be starting by game 7, he is a much better all around qb than hurts and players rally behind him, he is a blue collar qb, cant seem to say the same thing about hurts

  5. Teams are over paying for guys that won’t be able to make the team better once they eat all the cap dollars. What was Russel Wilson’s cap number when he won a title vs the times they didn’t? You pay Hurts top dollar you won’t have all those pieces around him. Murray and Lamar are two other guys who can’t carry a team. I wouldn’t pay Herbert yet either, guy can’t beat the Texans or Raiders to get in the playoffs. Very few guys are Rodgers, Brady and Mahomes, paying them like they are only hurts your team.

  6. He should be paid like a mediocre running back, that occasionally completes a pass.

  9. Hurts is mediocre at best, we only hear about him because he is a media darling. There is no way that he is worth more than $10 million. However I get the sense that the media will do for Hurts what they did for Prescott and overhype him and demand that the Eagles overpay regardless of Hurts’ low ceiling and inability to pass or read NFL defenses.

  10. Weren’t the Eagles basically a .500 team last year? Unless they take an impressive step forward, particularly by the way of Hurts and his performance, why are we even talking about a contract extension and numbers? Seems more an IF at this stage than a HOW MUCH…

  11. Jalen Hurts hasn’t proven to be worth anywhere near even top 15 money yet. Hurts wasn’t good last year really, he still a ton of developing to do as a passer as he’s not a good NFL passer and leaves an awful lot to be desired as a passer. He’s supposed to be better this year but given his flaws I don’t see him getting much better as a passer inside of one single off season but we will soon find out

  12. I guess this is the problem with “red shirting” potential franchise QB’s- especially without the 1st round option year. Hurts hasn’t done anything yet. Certainly not enough to justify a huge new contract. But unless he plays horribly and they decide to move on, they can’t risk letting him hit free agency.

  14. Hurts should get something along the lines of Josh Allen’s contract. Both are dual threat QBs with similar risk of injury.

  16. Said it before, I’ll say it again. Hurts is a RB that can throw, not a QB that can run. Until he proves this wrong, why would the Eagles pay him QB money?

    I really hopes he proves me wrong this year, he has all the weapons he needs to shine. If not, then I think Carson Strong is a person to keep an eye on… amazing arm on that dude.

  18. Teams consistently make the same mistake: – they want a QB and have a guy who sometimes makes nice plays. They convince themselves he’s going to be a good QB and give them massive contracts.
    When has that worked out?
    Carson Wentz.
    Jarred Goff.
    Sam Bradford.

    If Hurts doesn’t play well with the talent around him the team is better off not paying 40, and instead drafting a new QB.
    The new QB may (probably) be worse, but you save > 30,000,000 per year, and that pays for a lot of upgrades.

  19. This is one of the more interesting storylines heading into the season. Conventional wisdom is that he has to play like a star to earn a new deal but I don’t think the Eagles see it that way. Howie Roseman would be perfectly happy to have Hurts improve incrementally this season – he doesn’t have to carry the team, just win – then sign him to a long term deal for half of what, say, Joe Burrow gets.

    Which will still be $25-$30 million.

  20. I think getting Andre Dillard back will be an even bigger factor than having aj brown. If he can bring it this year he deserves to get that money.

  21. I’m excited to see what Hurts can do this year with another year of development and a better supporting cast. I think he’s going to disappoint a lot of people who are desperately rooting for him to fail.

  22. Based on that playoff game against Tampa and his inability to check down to receivers or stand in the pocket, any team that invests anything significant in him is going to regret it.

  23. His price will be as a backup because that is what he is. He should worry about keeping his starting job right now because most likely he won’t.

  24. I know this won’t be a popular statement with everyone, but…

    Hurts has started 22 games (one playoff game). If you compare passing stats from Hurts’s first 22 games with Josh Allen’s, Hurts’s are actually slightly better.

    I’m not saying he’ll take off like Allen did. I’m only saying there is a world where a guy with those stats can improve.

    Given the talent surrounding Hurts, this year should be the proof in the Jello Pudding Pop.

  25. The yardstick for the future will be Justin Herbert….Big, fast and a cannon for an arm and the brains to go with it.

  26. If I were the owner of the Eagles, I would not pay Hurts a large salary. Instead I would pioneer a new QB business model, which would be to draft a QB in the 1st round every 3-4 years, just when the previous QB is due for his 2nd contract. This will drive down the ridiculous salaries of QBs since they will be replaced by rookies every 3-4 years.

  27. He has to grow as a passer. Plain and simple. They were lucky to unload Wentz deal like they did with McNabb and Sammy Sleeves. Teams are catching on and they can’t expect to do that every time. So… if he can convince them that he is worth it… he will get paid. But let’s not forget they kicked the tires on Wilson and Watson this off-season and they are not interested in mediocre play. They would rather roll the dice with a rookie while paying for talent around said rookie. Consider it that Anti Vikings approach.

    People can bash me all they want for saying this but the Eagles are a well run franchise and Huts’s legs are not going to change how they approach things. He will have to show them what his arm can do.

  28. When will these kids do a “self-reflective” analysis and do the right thing? How much is too much?

    There has to be a guy or guys out there, right or wrong, that will negotiate his own deal with a righteous sense of integrity and say, “I want $10 mil per year”, and help set up the team to go get other great players that might do the same and build a real dynasty.

    Who of these athletes is really worth > $10mil/yr? In the grand scheme of life….no pro athlete is! Its why I do not go to games….One team per week gets my attention on TV, after that, I could not care less!
    The perspective is AFU.

  30. Eagles had one of the worst passing offenses last year. Davis Mills was better than Hurts. As a Eagles fan I hope Hurts can improve, accuracy was a major issue pre-draft. He has the weapons around him now. No more excuses and they have two 1sts next year in a strong QB class. Eagles also no matter how he plays in 2022 should NOT give him a new contract. They did that with Wentz. Hurts needs to string together at least two good years I think.

  31. The only way waiting costs them more money is if Hurts improves his level of play – which would be a good problem for them to have. For now, he is an average QB, and committing too soon will screw up their cap, especially if he doesn’t improve his play.

