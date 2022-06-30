Bradley Pinion signs with Falcons

Getty Images

Bradley Pinion has found a new home in the NFC South.

The Falcons announced on Thursday that they’ve signed the punter to a one-year contract.

Pinion spent the last three seasons with the Buccaneers he averaged 42.5 yards per punt in 2021. He handled kickoff duties, too, sending 79.8 percent of them for touchbacks last year.

The Buccaneers released Pinion earlier this month. The move was expected after the club had selected punter Jake Camarda in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

Pinion has sports a career 43.7-yard punt average in seven seasons with the 49ers and Buccaneers.

The Falcons also have Dom Maggio and Seth Vernon on their roster at punter.