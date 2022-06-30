Dolphins will have eight open training camp practices

Getty Images

The Dolphins had an exciting offseason, switching coaches and adding some talented players to boost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — including receiver Tyreek Hill.

If fans want to see for themselves if Tagovailoa is more accurate than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, they’ll have several chances to do so this summer.

Miami announced on Thursday that the club will host eight open training camp practices, beginning on Saturday, July 30. While the sessions are free to attend, fans need a reserved ticket from the Dolphins’ website.

The Dolphins will have six of their open practices essentially within a week. And then the team will host the Eagles for a pair of joint practices on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 in advance of the preseason matchup on Aug. 27.

Miami will also travel to practice with Tampa Bay for a pair of joint practices on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. The two teams play in the first week of the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 13.