Hassan Haskins working to carve out a role behind Derrick Henry

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans needed a backup running back after losing D'Onta Foreman to the Panthers this offseason. Foreman had 133 carries for 566 yards and three touchdowns last season while subbing for the injured Derrick Henry.

Henry is back healthy, but with Foreman gone, fourth-round choice Hassan Haskins will help backup the two-time rushing champ.

“In college, I wasn’t starting right away. I had to work my way,” Haskins said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “Now, I have to do the same thing. I have to keep working each day. It may not be tomorrow. It may not be a couple of years, but I am going to keep working and get better to have a role on this team.”

Haskins rushed for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns last season for Michigan, including a career-best 169 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries against Ohio State on Nov. 27.

With Henry working out on his own during the voluntary portion of the offseason program, Haskins got extra work alongside Dontrell Hilliard, Trenton Cannon, Jordan Wilkins and Julius Chestnut. Haskins then got a tutorial from Henry during the mandatory minicamp.

He made a good early impression.

“I was excited when we got him,” Henry said. “Hassan is a beast. I was able to catch his game versus Ohio State when he went off. Seeing him in person, he is a big dude, and he’s a solid dude. Seeing him (at practice), I can tell everything is coming natural to him. I just told him: ‘Don’t try to get too overwhelmed; just take it day by day.'”