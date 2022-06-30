Here’s a proposed deal to resolve the Deshaun Watson case

Posted by Mike Florio on June 30, 2022, 10:33 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp
Getty Images

As the third day of the Deshaun Watson hearing begins, with no information regarding the evidence or the arguments making their way to the media, the process continues toward a decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson. Now or at any time before that happens, the two sides could reach a deal on an agreed punishment.

Efforts previously occurred. They failed, reportedly because the league wanted nothing less than a one-year suspension.

It can still happen. An idea for getting it done appears below.

While recently perusing Article 46 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, I noticed Section 5. Here’s what it says: “Players who are placed by the Commissioner on the Exempt list prior to the determination of discipline and any appeal therefrom under the Personal Conduct Policy will be paid while on the Commissioner Exempt list and credited for the regular and postseason games missed against any suspension ultimately imposed. Notwithstanding any other provision in this Agreement, if such a suspension is ultimately imposed, the player must promptly return and shall have no further right to any salary for the games for which he was paid while on the Commissioner Exempt list that were credited to the suspension (i.e., for a number of games no greater than the length of the suspension).”

In English, this means that a player placed on paid leave who is eventually suspended gets credit for the games missed while on paid leave. He simply has to surrender the money he made while on paid leave.

Technically, Watson wasn’t on paid leave in 2021. The league never had to decide whether to invoke the Commissioner Exempt list, because he was on de facto paid leave; he didn’t want to play for the Texans and the Texans didn’t want him playing. He received $10 million from the Texans to not play.

Now for the idea. The NFL and the NFL Players Association, acting on Watson’s behalf, could agree that 2021 will be treated as a suspension, with Watson losing the $10 million he was paid. Also, he’ll miss eight games to start the 2022 season.

He missed all of 2021. That should count for something. Moreover, this approach would give the league a way to create the impression that it imposed significant punishment on Watson: 25 total games, without pay.

Collecting the $10 million he received in 2021 also would help counter the impression that the Browns structured a deal to minimize the financial consequences of a suspension in 2022, since his base salary is only $1.035 million. Instead, he’d lose a total of $10.46 million in salary. (He also could be required to surrender 8/18ths of his $9 million signing-bonus allocation for 2022; that’s another $4 million gone for good.)

Some would say this makes too much sense to ever happen. It definitely makes sense for the two sides to be trying to come up with ideas for an agreed solution that works for everyone.

Barring a deal, there’s nothing in the CBA that would prevent Judge Robinson from basing a decision on the notion that 2021 should be treated as a suspension after the fact, with Watson losing $10 million and getting credit for 17 games missed.

Although Watson’s absence in 2021 didn’t technically relate to the off-field issues, he surely would have been traded but for the allegations made against him. If he’s willing to give up the $10 million he made in 2021, why shouldn’t 2021 be treated as part of the final punishment?

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Here’s a proposed deal to resolve the Deshaun Watson case

  1. No way. He gets suspended for a minimum of one year and should not get credit for any time; at best he should have his contract points moved back one year. He also should not get paid. This is simply not a “he said, she said”. This is 26 times (minimum) worse.

  2. Makes total sense. The problem is parties typically don’t want to pay out $10 million of what they’ve already spent on other things, so they’ll fight it.

  3. No Deal! he shouldn’t get off that easy. 2021 wasn’t suspension his not paying was because of non related factors like wanting out of Houston. Texans could have told him he was playing they chose not to

  4. No way. He CHOSE to not play in 2021. That is not a suspension and should not count for one. It would be worse then him being injured and the NFL saying that counted as a suspension. Absolutely not, this is a cop out.

  5. Too much of a win for Watson. Time served, which was at least partially served voluntarily (he didn’t want to play for Houston) shouldn’t benefit the guy. This deal could’ve made sense had it been struck a year ago. As the lawyers say, past consideration is no consideration at all. The League has a PR nightmare on its hands. Imposing a sentence that is comprised 2/3 of “time served” comes off as rewriting history and lenient on a guy who might not be out of the woods on new lawsuits filed. Sorry, Mike. I usually agree with your takes, but an agreement like that is going to outrage the fanbase (which is realistically what the personal conduct policy is intended to appease).

  6. Its pretty simple. If the judge believes he likely committed one or more of these crimes then she should ban Watson for life.

  7. You are correct – this makes too much sense, so it will never happen.

    A very smart man once told me “common sense is not so common”

  8. The upcoming suspension and previous player sit out are unrelated and should be treated as such. He voluntarily decided not to play last year. If he needs to be suspended, just do it (or not), and leave out the marketing gymnastics.

  9. No. Just suspend him at least a full season moving forward. The guy is not innocent. Things have happened. He deserves the punishment. If he wants to fight it, let it drag on in court with him not playing. No special deals. Pay for your mistakes. Accountability.

  10. Not a bad idea but only IF he is willing to give up all his 2021 salary so he takes a large financial hit. I’d like to see 10 games added in 2022 as well under this scenario. I still think the best course of action for NFL is full season suspension with a reevaluation of the situation in the spring. In the mean time tell him to get EVERYTHING 100% resolved. If NFL rules and then more comes out they look stupid.

  11. How about a full one year suspension for the 2027 season, suspended subject to his not getting into further trouble.

  12. I think it would look weak if they gave him credit for his suspension. This guy is a serial predator. If he gets off with very little consequence you better believe he will be back at it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.