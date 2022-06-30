Jerry Jeudy: Every detail matters with Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was not able to participate in every aspect of Denver’s offseason program, missing time with a groin strain.

But as Jeudy enters his third pro season, he’s likely going to have the best quarterback play of his young career with Russell Wilson.

Even though Jeudy wasn’t on the field for all of OTAs, he and Wilson still began to establish a rapport. Jeudy’s looking forward to really getting things going with his new quarterback in the coming months.

“Every detail matters with him. You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he’s on the field and on the board,” Jeudy said this week, via Troy Renck of Denver7. “You realize how locked in he is. I’ve learned a lot. He’s a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him.

“I mean it’s going to be very exciting. I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team. I feel like we’ve got all the pieces we needed, so we’ve just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen.”

If the Broncos are going to get explosive offensive play, Jeudy should be a big part of it. Injuries kept Jeudy to just 10 games last season and he caught 38 passes for 467 yards with no touchdowns. As a rookie in 2020, Jeudy caught 52 passes for 856 yards with three TDs.