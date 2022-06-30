Kareem Hunt: “Definitely stressful” for Browns to wait for word on Deshaun Watson

USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary hearing with the NFL will move into its third day on Thursday and the ongoing process leaves the Browns unsure about who will be available to play quarterback for them during the 2022 season.

Unless the team finds a way to reconcile with Baker Mayfield, the likeliest replacement for Watson on the roster is Jacoby Brissett. Running back Kareem Hunt said on Wednesday that he’s confident the team is “going to be ready to play” under any circumstances, but admitted that the uncertainty means it’s not the easiest situation for the team and the coaching staff to be in with training camp starting soon.

“Yeah, it’s definitely stressful for them,” Hunt said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “It’s tough because they’re trying to figure out what pieces they’ve got for the season and what plays they want to put it. You know, there’s different plays for Deshaun and Jacoby, different playbook, different things we can do at quarterback.”

Hunt served an eight-game suspension after signing with the Browns for the 2018 season, but Nick Chubb‘s presence meant the Browns were still well-stocked in the backfield. Watson’s absence would likely be a tougher obstacle for the team to deal with.