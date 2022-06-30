Mac Jones worked out with Nelson Agholor, Tre Nixon this week

Posted by Josh Alper on June 30, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT
NFL: JUN 08 New England Patriots Minicamp
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones earned a lot of good reviews from his teammates over the course of the team’s offseason program and he’s continuing to work toward a better second season ahead of training camp.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor posted videos and pictures of a workout with Mac Jones in California to his Instagram account on Wednesday. Wide receiver Tre Nixon joined his teammates for the session.

Agholor is also heading into his second season in New England and he caught 37 passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns last season. Nixon was a seventh-round pick last year and spent all of last season on the practice squad.

Agholor and Nixon will be vying for spots in a group that also includes Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, N'Keal Harry, second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, Ty Montgomery, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Kristian Wilkerson, and Malcolm Perry. Their chances of outlasting the competition will get a boost if this week’s work improves their chemistry with Jones.

6 responses to “Mac Jones worked out with Nelson Agholor, Tre Nixon this week

  2. I’m expecting Mac to absolutely light it up and be top 5 in the league w/ the offseason hype he’s gotten. First at practice, last to leave, getting in shape, his teammates love him – I mean, we’ve just never heard these things about an NFL QB.

    I wonder if throwing against a pass rush is any different from 7 on 7’s in the middle of summer?

  3. This offense is going to shock people and it will be a top 5 offense. They were 8th last year I believe, with a rookie QB and new bodies everywhere.

    Their OL is stacked, still one of the best, their RBs are stacked, they arguably have the best 1-2 punch at TE in the conference, and no one knows where the ball is going at WR because they are all good.

    It comes down to Mac’s processing after reading the D.

    The troll media, troll fanbases, simply do not know the sport, and are fearful that after Mac outplayed Brady on national tv last October, that he’ll be better after working with BB every day, just like Brady became better with BB’s personal 1:1 attention, making his entire career.

    Yep.

    Enjoy!

  4. NE scored 6th most points in NFL last year with a rookie QB and a host of other new parts. Now a full year later, and with D Parker added to the mix, expect a Top-3 offense this year.

  6. The Colts devoured overrated bust Mac Jones soul last season and he was never the same afterwards. His worst nightmare will happen again this year when the Colts come back for seconds bwaahahaha.

