Oakland tries to get U.S. Supreme Court to overturn dismissal of Raiders relocation lawsuit

Getty Images

St. Louis crafted a successful legal challenge to the relocation of the Rams. Oakland, to date, has been unable to do the same regarding the relocation of the Raiders.

A federal judge dismissed Oakland’s antitrust action in May 2021. In December, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld the ruling. Now, Oakland wants the Supreme Court to take up the case.

Via the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders and the NFL have submitted paperwork defending the lower courts’ decisions. It’s not a surprise; it would be noteworthy only if the league and the team had decided at this point to say, “You know, maybe the case shouldn’t have been dismissed, after all.”

The Supreme Court declines to take up the vast majority of the cases presented to it. For cases appealed through the federal court system, the Supreme Court becomes inclined to accept a case if the various appeals courts have resolved the same issue differently, making a uniform national standard a necessity.

Without researching the specific reasons for the dismissal of the Oakland antitrust case or reviewing how the issues have been handled elsewhere, there’s no way to know whether the effort has a chance to succeed.

Also, getting the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case is just the beginning. There’s always a good chance that the Supreme Court will take up the case — and then uphold the decision.

No matter how it plays out, Oakland’s case is currently hanging by a thread. Things need to change quickly for Oakland to get an outcome anywhere close to the $790 million settlement that St. Louis eventually secured.