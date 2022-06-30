Oversight Committee investigation of Commanders will end, if Republicans regain control of House

Getty Images

It’s no surprise, at all. But since the ranking member of the U.S. House Oversight & Reform Committee said it on Wednesday, it needs to be repeated.

Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, told the Washington Times (via TheHill.com) that the investigation of the Commanders will end, if the Republicans reclaim control of the House of Representatives in November.

Comer called the investigation a waste of tax dollars, and not a priority for the Republican members of Congress.

“The Democrats know that the outcome of the midterm elections is not favorable for them,” Comer told the Times. “Whether it’s the Washington Football Team investigation or whatever investigation they have against any of the oil CEOs, they should probably focus on wrapping it up before Dec. 31.”

That’s one of the basic realties of our currently dysfunctional political system. Bipartisan action doesn’t occur. One party believes in regulation and accountability of private business when necessary. The other party believes it’s rarely if ever necessary.

Comer’s comments come at a time when the Committee has been unable to serve a subpoena on Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. If he’s filling to float in international waters on his superyacht for six months, maybe the subpoena will never be served.