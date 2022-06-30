Terry McLaurin: This new contract motivates me to work even harder

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Washington and receiver Terry McLaurin agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension.

While the Commanders haven’t officially announced the new deal, McLaurin himself took to social media on Thursday morning to issue a lengthy thank you message to many folks for helping him land a lucrative second contract.

“From the day I was drafted, I’ve had the singular goal to win a Super Bowl with this franchise,” McLaurin’s statement reads in part. This is on my mind every day when I walk into the building. While I am both humbled and ecstatic about this contract, it motivates me to work even harder. I understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with signing this extension. To whom much is given, much is required. There is no other place I would rather be or fan base I would want to represent.”

McLaurin went on to thank members of his family, members of Washington’s organization — specifically naming the Snyder family, Dan and Tanya Snyder, and head coach Ron Rivera — his teammates and coaches, and Washington fans.

Entering his fourth season, McLaurin has recorded 222 catches for 3,090 yards with16 touchdowns since Washington took him in the third round of the 2019 draft. In 2021, he caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards with five TDs.