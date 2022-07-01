A media offensive from Deshaun Watson’s camp could be coming

Posted by Mike Florio on July 1, 2022, 9:35 AM EDT
It may be too little and too late when it comes to reversing the verdict in the court of public opinion. That may not stop Deshaun Watson‘s camp from trying to do just that.

Currently, there are indications that, as soon as next week, Deshaun Watson’s representatives will launch a media offensive aimed at challenging the lingering allegations against him. With 20 cases officially settled, four lawsuits remain — along with the vague notion that more lawsuits could be filed.

Since the first case began, Watson’s camp has been unable to commence or sustain a P.R. strategy that has secured any real traction among the media or the general public. At this point, there’s only one way to make it happen — by releasing smoking-gun excerpts from witness testimony that reveal serious if not fatal flaws in the allegations against Watson.

It’s unknown whether such evidence exists. If it did, it should have been released previously. Regardless, it’s possible if not likely that the next stage in this 16-month saga will include a far more aggressive effort by Watson’s lawyers and agents to fight back.

There’s a distinct sense of optimism for Watson emerging from the three-day disciplinary hearing before Judge Sue L. Robinson, based on the quality of the evidence submitted by the league in support of its quest for a minimum suspension of one year. If Watson doesn’t receive a significant suspension, there will be a strong negative reaction from some. However, there’s a distinct chance that Judge Robinson’s decision will fall far short of the outcome the NFL wants (indefinite suspension of at least one year).

Although any effort to get Watson’s side of the situation out more aggressively should have happened a while ago, especially since attorney Tony Buzbee has been working the media zealously and effectively since Day One, it makes even more sense to do so now. With Judge Robinson’s decision quite possibly being announced as training camps start to open, and given the potentially seismic reaction to a short suspension or none at all, it becomes critical for everyone involved — Watson, the Browns, the league, the NFL Players Association, and even Judge Robinson — for public expectations to be properly managed to account for the possibility that Watson won’t miss much time at all, if any.

Of course, the ultimate vehicle for making the case to the public will be Judge Robinson’s written decision. It needs to be clear, it needs to be logical, it needs to make sense to the average person who reads it. Unless the four remaining cases go to trial, Judge Robinson’s decision will become the only real adjudication of the facts, allegations, and defenses involving Deshaun Watson. Judge Robinson’s decision will be heavily scrutinized, and it will need to be bulletproof — whatever her decision may be.

  1. Watson is a scummy individual. Period.
    His lawyer is neither likable nor effective.
    Any P.R. campaign will be a total waste of money.

  2. He could spend all his money on PR and have the Browns spend more but it won’t change how people think about him

  3. No matter what Buzbee may have released up until now, unless there was definitive proof that many of the complainants were just flat-out lying, there was NOTHING he could have done to win the PR war.
    Had he released less conclusive evidence earlier, its effect would surely have been washed over and/or dismissed by now.
    He may have been smart to hold most of his evidence out of the public eye until now. If the news of a relatively lenient sentence and Buzbee’s “big reveal” hit the fans simultaneously, the sentence might seem more reasonable to the average fan.

  4. I see how this works, the media can be judge/jury but the prosecuted need to just be silent. Got it.

  5. If this guy isnt indefinitely suspended, there must be a woman’s rights march to overturn the verdict !

  6. You have mentioned on several occasions the possibility that the judge would rule no punishment for Watson. I find that scenario unlikely. Unless you think the judge is swayed by the lack of punishment for the owners that are supposed to be held to a higher standard. Since she is a lame duck it could be her opportunity to expose the leagues hypocrisy in handing out punishment and Roger would be unable to overrule her…

  8. The need for severe punishment is clear and it needs to come out quick. He needs to disappear. The dude is an embarrassment – to himself and the league.

  9. Here are 20 settled cases for which we don’t know really what happened. Four to come in civil court. Maybe more civil and/or criminal cases to be filed. On the other hand, we have the special treatment given to the owners which contradicts the principle of the Personal Conduct Policy. I’d give him 8 to 12 games suspension, with the possibility of adding more based on the outcome of the 4 civil cases and if new cases are filed.

  11. I don’t recall the NFL being influenced on discipline by public sentiment. They do what they want.

  13. Watson is the new OJ.
    High powered lawyers and corrupt officials may let him off with a slap on the wrist, but public opinion isn’t changing.

  14. All of the media assistance in the world can’t rehabilitate Watson’s image. It’s too late… People are going to think of this situation and the mess that he got himself into when they hear his name going forward. Football will be secondary.

  15. Just because an owner was not punished appropriately for one act, does not mean that the judge will not rule a punishment for Watson for nearly 30. This doesn’t make any logical sense at all. To promote it is foolish as well. You don’t right a wrong by continuing with another wrong. You fix the system by issuing an appropriate punishment this time. Watson is has skated through this entire process and the exception of his reputation, he has gotten away with everything and is still getting paid. He CHOSE to sit out last season and got paid for it. That was not on the Texans, they WANTED him to play. He made that decision himself and that should not count toward his punishment either. This judge needs to do the right thing here and not let this over privileged athlete get away with this or he will continue to prey on Instagram massage therapist city after city. Period.

  16. If smoking-gun excerpts from witness testimony that reveal serious if not fatal flaws in the allegations against Watson exists, that means the Browns Organization knew about it and would have been the main factor in obtaining Watson with this enormous contract. It’s too late. In the court of public opinion, Watson is guilty and the Browns are the laughing stock of the league. People only know what they know from the information they get from the media. If that information is incomplete or spun up to a narrative, it doesn’t really matter what the truth is. Why on earth would ever want to hear what the actual truth? The truth is just simply too boring.

  17. Watson will never be able to change the minds of the Lemmings who have taken the bits and pieces of bait Tony Busbee has fed them over the past year. They have already arrested, prosecuted, judged and executed Watson. However, those who have tried to maintain some semblance of partiality waiting on BOTH sides to come out, will no doubt be relatively surprised at how little evidence other than accusations there truly is.

  18. I think the man is a dirt bag, but why would the NFL and the Browns push him to settle vs. encouraging him to fight to clear his name if he’s innocent (He’s not)? This is all shady. From the Texans NDA’s and enabling Watson to Watson’s actions, it’s all bad. I would not be surprised if he’s suspended a year and fined. The NFLPA try to say time served from last season. Shady games to come! NFFAIL

  19. The owners situation was different. Kraft was caught in an illegal sting operation. There have been no “victims” that have made accusations against Kraft. (Keep in mind, this doesn’t make Kraft a virtuous person)

    There have been 24 separate “victims” making allegations against Watson – with the potential for more to be forthcoming. He has settled 20 of them – but there are 4 still headed to trial.

    It is not an apples to apples comparison.

  20. That’s a really dumb strategy. Watson’s side lost the PR war a long time ago. People are ready to move on.

  21. IMO: Would be a Dumb Move and Mistake for Deshaun to try and execute a “media offensive”. Most people have already made up their minds.

  22. Unless Hardin can produce testimony that proves these women are outright lying, it will be too little too late.

  23. The court of public opinion means nothing.
    People will still go to games, buy his merch etc.

  24. his handlers can’t be that stupid, he’s not a sympathetic figure.

    he needs to take his suspension as be quiet, any efforts to curry favor or position himself as a victim will backfire badly

  25. 1 or 2 cases, maybe. But 22 out of 88 in 1.5 yrs is damning right there. There is no PR case to win as it is unwindable.

  26. dstegesaurus says:
    July 1, 2022 at 10:30 am
    Watson is the new OJ.
    High powered lawyers and corrupt officials may let him off with a slap on the wrist, but public opinion isn’t changing.
    ——-
    Don’t compare this situation to OJ’s. OJ’s trial was what it was because of the nature of the crimes, the live media exposure, the corruption and incompetence exhibited during the trial and the extreme racial divide in the country. If you were even living when that trial went down, you would know that this is not the same.

  27. pftancelledme says:
    July 1, 2022 at 10:56 am
    IMO: Would be a Dumb Move and Mistake for Deshaun to try and execute a “media offensive”. Most people have already made up their minds.
    ——-
    One could also say it’d be dumb to assume that if they don’t know the facts of the case. At this point, only those who have attended the trials have legitimate grounds to make this judgement.

  28. Would trying to expose contradictions in various victims’ testimony be helpful, or would it make Watson look like an even bigger turd for trying to make his victims look like liars, i.e., victimize them a second time? Public perception of him is about as bad as it can get. And that perception will color the public’s perception of whatever he does next. Maybe best to shut up and lie low?

