Beau Allen announces his retirement

Posted by Josh Alper on July 1, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT
Defensive tackle Beau Allen hasn’t been on a football field in some time and he won’t be returning to action in the future.

Allen announced his retirement on social media Friday. He was last a member of the Patriots, but missed all of the 2020 season while on injured reserve and then got released by New England last March.

Allen entered the league as an Eagles seventh-round pick in 2014 and spent the first four years of his career with the team. His run with the Eagles ended with their Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots and he moved on to the Buccaneers for the next two seasons.

In 90 career regular season games, Allen made 16 starts and recorded 117 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. He also had three tackles in his three postseason appearances.

