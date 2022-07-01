Cowboys sign Lirim Hajrullahu

Getty Images

The Cowboys were expected to add a kicker to compete with rookie Jonathan Garibay for a spot on the 53-player roster, and they have. The team signed former CFL all-star Lirim Hajrullahu on Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys will begin training camp July 27, which is the official start to the competition to replace Greg Zuerlein.

Hajrullahu, 32, signed with the Cowboys on Nov. 10 after a tryout in which he made all 12 field goal attempts. The Cowboys needed an emergency kicker after Zuerlein tested positive for COVID-19.

Hajrullahu made all five extra points in Dallas’ 43-3 win over the Falcons and spent another week on the team before his release.

Hajrullahu had two other stints with the Cowboys last year. He spent five days in training camp as a replacement for injured punter/kicker Hunter Niswander and handled two extra points in an exhibition game against the Texans.

Hajrullahu also practiced with the team on the practice squad for a week after Zuerlein struggled in a season-opening loss to the Buccaneers.

He has attempted five field goals and eight PATs in his NFL career. All came in four games last year, three of those spent with the Panthers.

Garibay signed as an undrafted free agent. He made the longest field goal in the FBS last season, connecting on a 62-yarder for Texas Tech to beat Iowa State. He made 15 of his 16 field goal attempts in 2021 in earning first-team All-Big 12.

The Cowboys released Zuerlein after the 2021 season when he missed six extra points and six field goals. They had an interest in re-signing him, but he opted to sign with the Jets.