Eagles wrap up draft class by signing Cam Jurgens

The Eagles kicked off July by signing their lone unsigned 2022 draft pick to his first NFL contract.

Second-round center Cam Jurgens was the last of the five picks to agree to his deal. It is a four-year pact for Jurgens.

Jurgens was a three-year starter in the middle of the offensive line at Nebraska. He was the second center to come off the board in April. Ravens first-rounder Tyler Linderbaum was the first one selected this year.

Longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce watched tape of prospects at the position before the draft and called Jurgens his “favorite center prospect” in years. Kelce took some time before deciding to return this season and Jurgens will step into his shoes at some point in the near future if all goes according to plan in Philly.