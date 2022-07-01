Jaylon Ferguson’s death was caused by fentanyl and cocaine, autopsy finds

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 1, 2022, 12:13 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Ravens defensive end Jaylon Ferguson died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, an autopsy has found.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told the Baltimore Sun the death was ruled an accident.

Police had previously said there were no signs of foul play or trauma.

A funeral service for Ferguson will take place tomorrow in Louisiana, where he was born and raised.

“Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate,” the Ravens said in a statement. “It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life tomorrow.”

Ferguson was found dead in his home on June 21. He was 26 years old.

17 responses to “Jaylon Ferguson’s death was caused by fentanyl and cocaine, autopsy finds

  1. Very sad. I hope people begin to take notice of how deadly fentanyl is. All street drugs are being tainted with this poison.

  2. People doing recreational drugs are going to have to use test strips. Assume that all street drugs are laced. You only have one life.

  3. People need to realize the party drug cocaine does not exist anymore. Fentanyl and cocaine are processed, packed and smuggled together, there will always be cross-contamination. People, please look at cocaine and fentanyl with the same optics. They are one and the same these days.

  4. How is it possible that a pharmaceutical drug like Fentanyl is so common on the streets? Don’t you need a prescription for it? Isn’t it highly regulated? Certainly one or more of our three letter agencies monitors the companies producing this drug, and each stage of shipment is secured to prevent theft and distribution on the streets right? So how does this happen? Who would want to flood the streets with such a deadly chemical compound, get people addicted, and see over one hundred thousand people each year die from it? Young lives and families destroyed. Who benefits from that? It used to be heroine, but the rise of synthetic heroin compounds has removed the need to control the poppy fields in Afghanistan. Why spend the money to control the poppy fields on the other side of the earth when you can just use synthetics? It’s much more economical to use the synthetics. Follow the money and political control. It’s just one leg of the spider. RIP Jaylon. There was very little margin for error with a chemical like this and sadly, a few grains too much resulted in consequences much greater than there should have been for what was probably just an experiment.

  8. Almost all street drugs now contain fentanyl, carfentanyl, and/or other more powerful analogues of fenanyl. Counterfeits that look just like prescription pain pills do too.

  9. This is so sad and needless. I feel for his family. And i see what some of you are saying about fentanyl, but many people who use drugs – even recreationally – are not swayed by the fear of fentanyl. My son was once addicted to heroin. Thank God, nearly six years ago he became clean and has remained so to this day (prayers accepted). The first year he was clean, there were numerous incidents of fatal overdoses of drugs that were fentanyl based in our area. He and I talked about it and he told me if he were still using, THAT was the exact thing he would be looking for because it was the absolute best high. He said he would have been willing to take his chances of possibly dying to get that high. Those words made me cry. I hope and pray that more people really understand and care about the danger of it. I can only hope our government does a better job to cut into that industry and make the price of getting caughtg with selling it equal to attempted homicide.

  10. I remember reading that his grandmother’s death took a big emotional toll on him, don’t want to speculate but could be he turned to drugs to try and numb the pain from that and sadly this was the end result. Condolences once again to his loved ones and may he rest in peace.

  11. thaswussup says:
    July 1, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    How is it possible that a pharmaceutical drug like Fentanyl is so common on the streets?

    ——————————————————————————————–
    Is this a rhetorical question? I thought everyone knew what it is so common. Please do a little research if you do not know the answer. I am not sure if I can provide the answer here.

    To answer another question posed here. Cocaine & Heroin are laced with Fentanyl for two specific reasons.

    1. Fentanyl is far cheaper to produce.
    2. Fentanyl really gives each drug a powerful kick.

    Drug dealers do this because they want to give their “product” an edge in the market place.
    Unfortunately there is a fine line between wow production and tragic death.

  12. I’m so glad I’m an old fart and out of the party scene. All we had to worry about back in the 80s and 90s was a headache and/or blowing all of our money in a single night. These days, you may not live to see another night. It’s scary man. May he rest in peace.

  13. 26predator says:
    July 1, 2022 at 2:19 pm
    I’m so glad I’m an old fart and out of the party scene. All we had to worry about back in the 80s and 90s was a headache and/or blowing all of our money in a single night. These days, you may not live to see another night. It’s scary man. May he rest in peace.

    Thank you for keeping it real with your comment here. There tends to be a lot of moralizing from commenters when these details are finally released. A lot of people make questionable decisions in their youth and most of them don’t face these tragic outcomes. It’s awful all around and we shouldn’t pass judgment. Thankfully I make fewer dumb decisions as an adult.

  14. That’s sad. It sucks especially if you have no one to blame but yourself. It seems nothing is safe anymore. Back when I was a young man in the late 80s and early 90s, getting high was fun. After abstaining for over 20 years I decided to try it again. A buddy with a medical card got me some powerful stuff. I tried it and was sitting on the couch watching tv and started wondering if I should kill my dog. WTF?! I love my little dog. I wasn’t angry at all. The dog had done nothing wrong. He was just laying on the couch next to me while I was watching tv. Where did those thoughts come from? I didn’t kill him, I still have my little boy but I have no idea where those thoughts came from and it scared the living hell out of me.

  15. I am aware of the prevalence of fentanyl and some of the “whys,” but the one thing I don’t get is the ROI of killing your customers. I’m not in that type of biz (I’m in a B2B niche, but a lot of the same things should apply), but I like my clients alive and in business so they can keep paying me.

  16. What a tragedy! Even if he had flamed out in the NFL he was making life changing money; roughly $1 million per year for his first 4 year contract. All the good he could have done for his family. Not to mention ending his own life and all he was set to experience in his lifetime. A tragedy!

  17. It’s sad to think of what could have been…this kid had a bright future ahead of him. Prayers going out to his family.

