Jaylon Ferguson’s death was caused by fentanyl and cocaine, autopsy finds

Getty Images

Ravens defensive end Jaylon Ferguson died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, an autopsy has found.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told the Baltimore Sun the death was ruled an accident.

Police had previously said there were no signs of foul play or trauma.

A funeral service for Ferguson will take place tomorrow in Louisiana, where he was born and raised.

“Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate,” the Ravens said in a statement. “It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life tomorrow.”

Ferguson was found dead in his home on June 21. He was 26 years old.