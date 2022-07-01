Jordan Poyer can’t think of a better place for him to be than Buffalo

Getty Images

Bills safety Jordan Poyer‘s desire for a new contract led him to skip the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason work, but he returned for the mandatory minicamp and it doesn’t sound like he’s planning to skip out of any part of training camp.

Poyer was a guest on the Inside the Garage podcast and discussed how comfortable he feels heading into his sixth season with the AFC East club. Poyer said his close friendship with fellow safety Micah Hyde is part of why he’s so comfortable and shared his belief that they have the best quarterback in the league in Josh Allen.

Thanks to Allen and the rest of the players on the roster, Poyer feels the “sky’s the limit” for the team on the field in 2022 and made it clear that he’s not interested in heading anywhere else.

“I can’t really think of a better situation for me to be in than Buffalo right now,” Poyer said.

Poyer is set to make a base salary of $5.6 million in the final year of his current contract. The Bills have expressed a willingness to talk about extending his stay, but nothing has fallen into place thus far.