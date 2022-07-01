Justin Pugh: Hopefully, Kyler Murray has a new deal done before training camp

Getty Images

Throughout the offseason, the Cardinals’ brass has maintained that an extension for Kyler Murray should come during the summer. In late May, General Manager Steve Keim even said, “I feel like we’ll be able to get something done.”

Though it’s Fourth of July weekend, this is the time period Keim was talking about. So some news about Murray’s deal could be coming sooner than later.

One of Murray’s teammates, offensive lineman Justin Pugh, recently expressed his optimism that something will get done. That positivity stems from Murray’s participation in Arizona’s offseason program and mandatory minicamp.

“We were always under the impression he was going to be here,” Pugh said on The Dave Pasch Podcast, via Jess Root of USA TODAY. “Obviously, he may not be as happy as he would be if he had the contract, but he’s been here, which lets you know the two sides are getting closer. If it was further apart and they weren’t seeing eye to eye and things weren’t close, I don’t think he would be here.”

Pugh added he thinks it’s only a matter of time before Murray green to a new deal.

“Hopefully it’s done before camp, so we just have everything in the rear view and we’re going to winning games at that point,” Pugh said.

The Cardinals’ veterans report to training camp on July 26, so the Cardinals have a few weeks to finalize Murray’s deal before it becomes a potential training camp distraction.