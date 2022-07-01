Marquette King suggests discrimination has ended his NFL punting career

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 1, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT
Oakland Raiders v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Former Raiders punter Marquette King says his NFL career has ended, and he believes discrimination has something to do with it.

King tweeted that he is “done fighting,” said there have been very few Black punters in the NFL, and then in a series of tweets suggested that Black punters and kickers face discrimination.

“Not calling it a career just settling with the fact that I haven’t been able to get another fair opportunity,” King wrote. “I haven’t officially retired I’m just not fighting to get in a league that ignores the resume I’ve created that’s better that over half of the punters in the NFL.”

King said he attempted to pave the way for Black punters and kickers but doesn’t see much progress in the NFL.

“I tried but it’s a lot of brothers still not getting fair opportunity as well in the League as punters n kickers. Some of the ones that got a shot I’n preseason would hit me but me but what could I say? I was cut with a successful resume,” King wrote.

King said he has felt this way for some time but decided not to remain quiet about it.

“It’s only been 6 African American punters 2 play in the NFL since 1920 n earn at least 1 credited season. Over the last 3 seasons I havent been able to get a job but still have a top 5 punting average,” King wrote. “Being quiet allowed people to create bullshyt narratives about me n I thought being quiet would get me another job in the NFL but none of that worked so I’m taking matters into my own hands. Now the info is officially coming from the actual source.”

King signed a three-year contract with the Broncos in 2018 but played in only four games for them before he was released with an injury settlement. After three full seasons out of the league, it’s safe to say King won’t be getting another chance, no matter how deserving he thinks he is.

8 Comments

8 responses to “Marquette King suggests discrimination has ended his NFL punting career

  2. I never paid much attention to the Raiders but I remember him always being talked about as one of the best to do it.

  3. Great punter with a ton of attitude. If anyone returned his kick, he would run over and commit a personal foul. Gruden wasn’t having it.

  4. Gruden cut Marquette because he was sick of his over-the-top celebrations after EVERY punt, and his 24/7 social media barking. He was a very good player and led the league in punt yardage two straight seasons, but his act got old to the point even his own teammates were tired of him. You know your days are numbered when that happens. He was smart to button his lip the past few years, but I can guarantee mouthing-off again AND playing the race card is not going to endear him to any NFL team. I’m guessing he’ll finally get another chance next year when the XFL relaunches. Too bad “He Hate Me” has already been used.

  5. Not sure how many black punters there are in the league but the Steelers have one and his name is Pressley Harvin III and he did quite well last season. Having trouble seeing the raiders of all teams not giving him a fair shake. They have quite a good record with minorities. Other issues maybe?

  6. I can’t speak for his experience so maybe he’s completely right but it seems pretty farfetched to say the NFL discriminates against black punters. There are plenty of black players at every other position, but coaches and GMs don’t trust a black guy to punt? I know there haven’t been a lot of black punters but there haven’t been a lot of white cornerbacks either, you know?

  7. This is a League that has employed the scum of the earth in the name of winning.

    You think they care what color your skin is?

  8. The league is definitely biased against punters with a propensity for picking up dumb 15 yard penalties.

