Russell Wilson has top-selling jersey in 2022

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s hammerlock on jersey sales has been broken. Another veteran quarterback who has changed teams has taken the lead.

NFL Shop has announced the best-selling jerseys for 2022. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has emerged in the top spot.

The remainder of the top 10 consists of all but two quarterbacks: (2) Bills quarterback Josh Allen; (3) Raiders receiver Davante Adams; (4) Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett; (5) Brady; (6) Patriots quarterback Mac Jones; (7) Rams receiver Cooper Kupp; (8) Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert; (9) Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes; and (10) Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

It’s surprising that Pickett, who likely won’t be the Week One starter in Pittsburgh, landed higher on the list than Brady. Brady’s 40-day retirement probably cost him more than a few sales.

It’s also surprising that Burrow is so low; he’s currently one of the most-hyped, most-liked young players in the league.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t make the list at all. That’s a stunner. And there were no running backs to be seen.

Also, Matt Ryan jumped from the Falcons to the Colts, but that wasn’t enough to crack the list. Ditto for Deshaun Watson; Cleveland’s rabid fan base obviously has taken a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the question of whether No. 4 will be on the field in 2022.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, an MVP only three years ago, also missed the cut — as did new Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.

There’s a good chance, frankly, something will be said about Hill not making the list despite Adams landing at No. 3 on the next episode of It Needed To Be Said.