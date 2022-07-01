Tyreek Hill on Tua Tagovailoa: Our chemistry will be on point

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill got a strong reaction to saying that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes on the first episode of the It Needed to be Said podcast and Tagovailoa got a chance to speak for himself on the latest installment.

Tagovailoa sat down with his new teammate and said it was “crazy” to learn about the trade that brought Hill to Miami. Tagovailoa said that Hill “sets the standard for the receiver room entirely” and the chemistry that’s developing between the two men also came up during the conversation.

Tagovailoa reference questions about his arm strength by joking that it hasn’t been “good enough” because “I’ve been underthrowing him so many times that he’s got people talking about how I can’t throw the deep ball.” Hill chimed in to say that there are no concerns on the chemistry front.

“It’s all good, man,” Hill said. “It’s all good. I just feel that our chemistry will get there. Look, it’s going to be about 2 a.m. one night and you’re gonna wake up and walk in your kitchen and I’m going to be washing your dishes. That’s how good our chemistry is going to be. You’re gonna be like, ‘Reek, what are you doing in here?” I’m trying to get that chemistry and that bond together so you know where I’m at all the time, on the field. So, if a run a 60-yard route and decide to just turn it into a comeback, I just need the ball right there. Our chemistry is going to be on point, just believe that.”

Hill said that he and Tagovailoa have to “turn the city up” and accomplishing that goal “can’t only be about talk.” There’s been plenty of time for that in the offseason, but we’re getting closer to the point of finding out if there’s going to be more than that in Miami this season.