Mark Murphy confirms retirement plan for 2025

Mark Murphy has served as the Packers president/CEO for 14 years. He will remain in that position for three more years, but the team already is putting together a plan to find his successor.

Murphy confirmed in his monthly Q&A that he will retire July 13, 2025, when he turns 70.

Team board members are put under emeritus status at 70 years old, requiring them to retire or resign though they can continue to hold their title as an honor.

“The organization’s executive committee has started to make plans for the process and timeline to find my successor,” Murphy wrote. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Packers president. I plan on making the last three years as successful as possible, with multiple Super Bowl championships!”

Murphy assumed the position in January 2008. The Packers won Super Bowl XLV in his third season, making him the first to win a Super Bowl as a player and as a team’s chief executive.

He was a defensive back on Washington’s Super Bowl XVII championship team in 1982.