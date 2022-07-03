Philip Rivers: It was time for me to be done with the Chargers, they nailed it with Justin Herbert

Getty Images

Philip Rivers spent 16 seasons playing quarterback for the Chargers, and he’s hoping Justin Herbert will last at least as long.

Rivers called himself a big fan of Herbert’s and said the Chargers couldn’t have done a better job of identifying the right quarterback to be the next one to lead their franchise.

“I pull like crazy for the Chargers and I pull for Justin Herbert in particular, just because I think it’s awesome that I was able to be there for 16 years, hopefully he can be there for another 16,” Rivers told Crain & Company. “I always thought it’s cool you look at the Packers, you can say, ‘Who’s been their quarterback the last 40 years? Favre and Rodgers.’ You don’t want it to go the Browns’ version, with 30 starters in the last 25 years. With Herbert, it was time for me to be done there, and then they nailed that pick.”

The Chargers certainly did nail that pick, and it won’t surprise anyone if Herbert is still the Chargers’ quarterback in 2035, which would be is 16th season with the Chargers.