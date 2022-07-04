Bryan Edwards: Fit with Falcons offense as good as it gets for me

USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards was traded from the Raiders to the Falcons this offseason in a move that set him up for a move up the depth chart.

Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow are the top two receivers in Vegas, but Edwards joined a more fluid group in Atlanta. Olamide Zaccheaus is the top returning wideout and first-round pick Drake London will likely take a little time getting comfortable in the NFL, so Edwards should be in line for plenty of work in an offensive scheme that he thinks is perfect for his skills.

“I just knew he liked the big-bodied receiver and they ran a lot of in-breaking routes with a lot of guys who could get YAC and make big plays off YAC,” Edwards said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “When I heard I was coming here, I felt like it was a really good fit for me, probably as good as it was going to get.”

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has had positive things to say about the size that the Falcons now feature at wideout and the improved fit could set Edwards up for a big jump from the 34 catches he had for the Raiders last season.