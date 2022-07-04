David Andrews: Mac Jones works his butt off every day, that’s what you want in a QB

Getty Images

The Patriots have some time off before reporting to training camp later this month, but quarterback Mac Jones has not been spending his time on a beach.

Like many other quarterbacks, Jones has used the time to set up workouts with teammates. Wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon caught passes from Jones in California last week and center David Andrews said on 98.5 The Sports Hub that he wasn’t surprised to see Jones putting in that work because it’s the same approach he’s had throughout his time in New England.

“The kid’s a hard worker,” Andrews said, via Conor Roche of Boston.com. “He works his butt off, day in and day out. Sometimes I just try to get him to take a deep breath. But that’s what you want out of your quarterback. He works really hard. He’s a tough kid. It’s been fun for me the last year, year and a half, to get to know him. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he does things and how he carries himself.”

Andrews has had plenty of company singing Jones’ praises this offseason. If that continues into the season, the Patriots offense should be in good shape.