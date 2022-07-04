David Andrews: Mac Jones works his butt off every day, that’s what you want in a QB

Posted by Josh Alper on July 4, 2022, 8:47 AM EDT
NFL: JUN 08 New England Patriots Minicamp
The Patriots have some time off before reporting to training camp later this month, but quarterback Mac Jones has not been spending his time on a beach.

Like many other quarterbacks, Jones has used the time to set up workouts with teammates. Wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon caught passes from Jones in California last week and center David Andrews said on 98.5 The Sports Hub that he wasn’t surprised to see Jones putting in that work because it’s the same approach he’s had throughout his time in New England.

“The kid’s a hard worker,” Andrews said, via Conor Roche of Boston.com. “He works his butt off, day in and day out. Sometimes I just try to get him to take a deep breath. But that’s what you want out of your quarterback. He works really hard. He’s a tough kid. It’s been fun for me the last year, year and a half, to get to know him. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he does things and how he carries himself.”

Andrews has had plenty of company singing Jones’ praises this offseason. If that continues into the season, the Patriots offense should be in good shape.

4 responses to “David Andrews: Mac Jones works his butt off every day, that’s what you want in a QB

  1. Get ready for — what will be known for generations hence as — The Mac Jones Tear Two Jump.

    Super Bowl? In reach.
    MVP? In reach.

    ’tis great to be Young & Mac.

  2. What starting QB doesn’t “work hard”?

    He does look like he’s in better shape at least so hopefully that means good results on the field when the games count.

  3. Jones is the epitome of average. His picture is next to the definition of average if you were to look up the definition. I need to see more from Jones n see him step his game up before I buy into him as being a legit starter who’s going to be around for the long term. Browns fans were convinced Baker was the 2nd coming after his rookie year and how’d that work out? And Mayfield showed a lot to more like about his game than Jones has this far.

  4. A 10-7 record and a 92.5 QB rating as a rookie is not “average.” It is exceptional. By comparison, Tom Brady — also known as THE GOAT — had an 88 QB rating through his first 4 seasons.

    Much like the aforementioned GOAT, Mac’s super power is his brain, added to his toughness and competitiveness.

    I look forward to another 20 years of “noodle arm” and “system QB” comments from bitter fans of chronically losing franchises and also another 20-year run of Championship Games & Super Bowls.

