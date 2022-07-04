Davis Mills: Pep Hamilton brings out the best in quarterbacks

USA TODAY Sports

The Texans believe in Davis Mills. Or they at least have seen enough to want to see more of him this season.

The Texans didn’t sign a veteran to compete with Mills for the starting job, and they didn’t draft one. The way Mills played as a rookie won him a chance in 2022 to see if he is the team’s franchise quarterback.

Mills, 23, has a better roster around him this season.

He also now has Pep Hamilton as his offensive coordinator.

“I mean, he’s just a great coach all together,” Mills told John Hunter Crumpler of USA Today on Saturday. “He’s been in the position and done it at a high level for a long time and been around some great quarterbacks and helped them become great quarterbacks. He played quarterback himself and will still come out and sling the ball around at practice to show us what needs to be done.”

Mills played at Stanford. Hamilton worked with another former Stanford quarterback in 2014 with the Colts as Andrew Luck passed for a career-high 40 touchdowns and led the team to the AFC Championship Game.

“He wants the best out of us and we push him as well to give us his best everyday,” Mills said. “We’re all pretty tight in the QB room, and we’re excited to see what’s next this year.”