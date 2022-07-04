Drew Lock playfully acknowledges U.S. Open’s gratuitous shot

Getty Images

The U.S. Open (tennis version) and the Seahawks added some spice to a slow news weekend.

It started when the SportsCenter account tweeted a video from the Wimbledon tournament. A Seahawks fan responded with this three-word pleasantry: “not a sport.”

Enter the U.S. Open’s Twitter account: “not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB.”

The banter continued with the Open account posting a graphic of the Simms top-40 quarterback countdown. Lock finished dead last. Said the U.S. Open account: “aren’t there only 32 teams?”

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf tried to take some of the steam out of the situation, eventually explaining “we get the point.”

Lock stayed silent until Monday, when he wished a happy Fourth of July “to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen.”

By the way, tennis is definitely a sport. If it isn’t, there are plenty of other sports that need to be exposed as not sports. (I’ll keep that list to myself, for a variety of reasons up to and including my wish to remain gainfully employed.)

Also, there’s no guarantee Lock will even play this year. Geno Smith is leading the competition, through the offseason program. Smith could be the Week One starter. Which, of course, often means in situations like this that he’ll win the privilege of being the first one benched.