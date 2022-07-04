Von Miller thinks he can play out his full six-year contract with the Bills

Getty Images

When the Bills signed future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller to a six-year contract this offseason, no one really believed he would last six years. Miller is 33 years old, and the final season of any six-year contract in the NFL is as much an accounting tactic as a real plan for either the player or the team.

But Miller insists that he really can play that long.

“This is a six-year deal, so I’m looking forward to playing the whole thing,” Miller said, via the Buffalo News. “I’m trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady‘s done it, Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So I just take it one day at a time, and I’m just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out. I’m a real sicko when you get to know me. My mindset is different.”

Miller said that with the way he takes care of his body, he believes he has several good years left in him.

“I sit and talk to young guys, they ask me, ‘How do you do it?’” Miller said. “I’m like, ‘Bro, I honestly do everything that you possibly can do to keep your body fresh. Whenever I leave here, the facility, the rest of my day is getting ready for the next day, whether there’s massages, nutrition, whether that’s getting acupuncture, cold tub, cryo. It’s 2022, and we got so many different things that can help us recover. I’m doing them all.”

If Miller is still playing in Buffalo in 2027, he’ll attribute it to that program of keeping good care of himself. It’s a long shot, but he’s giving himself the best shot he cant.