Are the Steelers destined to lose Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool to free agency?

In the early years of free agency, the Steelers seemingly had a great outside linebacker every year. In many of those years, the great outside linebacker had to go elsewhere to get paid.

And the Steelers just kept on cranking out great outside linebackers.

In recent years, the Steelers have mastered the art of drafting and developing receivers. This year, James Washington left via free agency. Next year, Diontae Johnson likely will be following Washington.

Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com suggests in a mailbag column that the Steelers won’t pay Johnson $20 million per year. This means that they won’t re-sign him. He won’t take $20 million per year, not as the market is moving toward $30 million.

Why should he? The market is what it is. The cap is what it is, and it will keep going up. He needs to get paid while he can, because he has only so many years to get paid.

The Steelers don’t care, because they know they can replace Johnson via the draft. They drafted two more receivers this year, possibly planning for Johnson to leave. And for Chase Claypool, who considers himself to be one of the top three receivers in the league, to be next.

A decade ago, the Steelers made an offer to receiver Mike Wallace. When he didn’t take it, they basically offered the same deal to receiver Antonio Brown. Brown accepted. If the Steelers won’t go north of $20 million per year, neither Johnson nor Claypool will accept — and both will be gone.

Just like the revolving door the Steelers once had at outside linebacker, they’ll be drafting and developing receivers who become good enough to get paid big money elsewhere. And then the Steelers will do it al over again.

21 responses to “Are the Steelers destined to lose Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool to free agency?

  1. No. Plenty of time for Chase to establish himself in the league WR pecking order before his next deal. Diontae will sign before the season starts.

    Sorry …Steelers will deal with this without drama. Diontae will be rewarded for handling this negotiation well.

    Omar Khan is the best in football in cap management.

  2. Most wr are a dime a dozen…it’s the QB that makes the Wr ….not the other way around.

  3. There is a reason the steelers are perennial winners and some teams can’t make it out of the gutter

  4. If I were the Steelers front office I’d be much more focused on Johnson. Clay pool isn’t that good and is very expendable, and easily replaceable in regards to ensuring salary cap integrity

  5. I’m sure they would like to join a new team and have a chance to win a championship

  7. And for Chase Claypool, who considers himself to be one of the top three receivers in the league, to be next:

    MAYBE the funniest sentence I have read in a long time. Dude is average at best.

  8. I’m no Steelers fan, but it is amazing the way they keep coming up with them.

  9. And when was the last time the Steelers vied for a Super Bowl?

    Is it time to dump the current management and find people who are interested in appearing in Super Bowls?

  12. kcoun says:
    July 5, 2022 at 2:09 pm
    I’m no Steelers fan, but it is amazing the way they keep coming up with them.

    ——————–

    Their offense is very dumbed down. It’s also why they haven’t sniffed a title in a decade.

  13. I’m a Ravens fan and as much as I love our rivalry and love to see the Steelers lose talent, I gotta give credit where credit is due. I’d love for our front office to figure out what Pittsburgh has figured out when it comes to drafting receivers. Considering their track record, they’d be foolish to overextend for either of these guys, they’ll just get the next top talent out of the draft!

  14. It’s much easier to cultivate (and later replace) high quality receivers when there’s a high quality QB throwing to them. This is not a given in Pitt anymore.

  16. We need to stop treating team/player negotiations like they’re all one lump thing. Players have various demands, expectations, and wiggle room; ditto for the teams. Some are more flexible, others aren’t. With any given player, at a minimum, he has to consider the risks associated with going to a new team/scheme/system/coaches/supporting cast. For Johnson and Claypool, it behooves them to ask for more now, as there is a major risk that they won’t connect as well with PIT’s new QB and thus they should get their money. Otherwise, waiting makes sense for them, as they can get a feel for the new passer; they might even decide they’re better off elsewhere, more money or not.

  18. If a couple of teams overpay a position doesn’t mean that you should also make the same mistake.
    Let that person leave and get a replacement that are much lower cost and use the money elsewhere.

  19. A fan from a team the Bills embarrassed in the playoffs on defense has the nerve to say the Steelers offense is dumb down….irony is not dead folks.

    One will stay and I am betting on Johnson but at less than 30. Million…a lot less.

  21. A lot of the Steelers success is finding receivers was related to having a Hall of Fame quarterback. The receiver bubble will burst when those big deals for less than elite talent don’t pan out. Johnson is a good route runner, but he has too many drops. Claypool hasn’t learned how to use his size and speed to get good separation yet.

