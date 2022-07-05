Browns TE Marcus Santos-Silva learning “whole new language” after switching from basketball

Getty Images

The break between the end of the Browns’ offseason program and the start of training camp is a working one for tight end Marcus Santos-Silva.

Santos-Silva signed with the Browns in May after playing college basketball at Texas Tech and VCU, so he’s making a bigger transition than most other rookies who have been playing football for years. Santos-Silva said he feels like he has “a whole new language” to learn and that he’s committing to getting the playbook down over the next few weeks.

He sees getting that facet of the game under control as a bigger challenge than what he’ll be asked to do physically at camp.

“I’m not really worried about the physicality part,” Santos-Silva said, via the team’s website. “I know I’m going to get hit, blocked and all that. I’m good with that. Once I get the hang of it, I’m going to get back to holding my ground out there.”

Santos-Silva said he’s spoken to Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox about trading basketball for football and that he’s watched a lot of tape of top tight ends in order to familiarize himself with the footwork and other techniques he’ll need to make the most of his chance in Cleveland.