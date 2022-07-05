College football chaos to continue

July 5, 2022
The looming departure of USC and UCLA for the Big 10 has simply become the latest domino to fall in the cash-driven realignment of college football. From the ability of larger markets to generate more NIL money (and in turn attract better players) to the undue influence of ESPN on the process of pulling strings and stuffing coffers, the money is, as always, making things happen.

Tuesday’s Sports Business Daily is riddled with articles regarding the enigma that college football has become. But it’s no Rubik’s cube. The path to solving it is paved with dollars and cents. The best conferences will attract the teams best positioned to generate more TV money, because they are best positioned to lure the best players in this new age of players being paid by alumni and boosters.

Notre Dame reportedly plans to stay independent, but the moment it believes it has no path to the playoff or the sport has boiled down to two conferences (SEC and Big 10) and everyone else, the Irish will whisk themselves away from football independence.

The Big 10 and the SEC will both continue to pick over the other conferences for the most attractive schools, and the other conferences will struggle to assemble the scraps. The Big XII, for example, is reportedly exploring a quartet of Pac-12 schools (Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, and Colorado).

It’s obvious that a tiered system will emerge. The Big 10 and SEC will have the top spots. Of the Big XII, the Pac-12, and the ACC, two could make up the second tier. The third tier will consist of whoever doesn’t land on the second tier plus another conference or two. Maybe Conference USA. Maybe the Mountain West. Then there will be a fourth tier. And a fifth. And so on.

College football isn’t dying; it’s too big to die. But the networks will do what the networks do. The rich will get richer. The monstrous field of FBS schools will whittle itself down to, as a practical matter, a finite universe of potential contenders.

Of course, that’s pretty much where it already is. For the Alabamas of the world, the risk is that some of the schools with greater indirect access to more NIL money will start getting better and better players, potentially knocking the Crimson Tide out of the green tsunami after Nick Saban moves on.

Yes, it’s chaos. As I’ve said before, it’s the chaos that college football deserves. For far too many years, the system exploited the players. The reckoning, however, arrived not through the front door in the form of paying players directly but through the back door of NIL payments. It will change everything. It already has. And it will continue, eventually wiping out any hope that one of 50 to 70 programs could catch lightning in a bottle in a given year, and ride it all the way to a national championship.

Those days are over. The only good news is that, once the Big 10 and the SEC have evolved into whatever they will be (and that surely will result in a few of the schools currently in these conferences getting kicked to the second tier or lower), there will be maybe 20 or 30 teams that reasonably could thread the needle to a championship. Which would be a lot better than having the sport controlled by a handful of teams.

Which is precisely why Saban has been whining so much about NIL. His team’s position at the top of the mountain is in the process of getting more crowded.

Although the end result will essentially disqualify plenty of teams from ever having even a slight chance of competing for a championship, it will hopefully lead to a greater sense of parity among the best programs.

16 responses to "College football chaos to continue"

  1. I do not know what the final number of teams will be in the BIG 10. Maybe 20 with 10 teams each in the East and West Conferences still keeping the 1 game playoff? But the real screaming will start when they start kicking out Rutgers/Maryland/Northwestern/etc. to make room for Notre Dame/Pitt/West Virginia/ etc.

  2. These athletes are there for an education first, and will choose the best school academically, football is secondary.
    You wait and see, I’ll be proven right.

  3. West coast NFL teams have a losing record against east coast teams in 1PM games. Can’t wait to see USC play 4-5 12 PM games on the east coast every year. They just said goodbye to ever playing in Rose Bowl again.

  4. The real question is when will “college” football start to take over prime time NFL time slots on TV. The NFL can produce maybe 2 or 3 decent games a week where they are usually tied to a crappy Sunday afternoon time slot by contract. College could easily have 10 to 15 very good games to load up all the prime time slots (Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights) that would be much better then watching a bad team play a good team on Sunday night football or the usual two bad teams on Monday (espn with two bad NFL teams or ABC with a top 20 college game) or Thursday night games which are no longer accessible unless you are set-up to stream and pay the fee. As the NFL wants to promote players like their highest paid player Watson and the kneelers, college doesn’t seem to have that problem and maybe enough will decide the NFL and its drama isn’t worth it any longer if there is a much better substitution product on Sunday, Monday or Thursday nights.

  5. People will wake up and realize they’re watching glorified inferior minor league football at some point as college football destroys what’s left of its rivalries and college atmosphere in pursuit of the dollar dollar bill. Then, the same people who are destroying it now will be saying why doesn’t anyone care about our sport anymore like the old days in 25 years.

  nfldivas says:
    July 5, 2022 at 1:41 pm
    The real question is when will “college” football start to take over prime time NFL time slots on TV.
    _____________

    The real answer is never.

  8. It only seems like chaos because of what we’ve been used to for so long.
    As Florio says, the money will eventually sort everything out and things will settle into their proper order.
    It won’t be any more chaotic than baseball. Where the teams with the money can buy all of the best players.
    It’s still a Yankees, Dodgers, and Red Sox world. Every so often, a team will rise up to be an outlier and win, but the cream will always remain at the top.

  10. I do not know what the final number of teams will be in the BIG 10. Maybe 20 with 10 teams each in the East and West Conferences still keeping the 1 game playoff? But the real screaming will start when they start kicking out Rutgers/Maryland/Northwestern/etc. to make room for Notre Dame/Pitt/West Virginia/ etc.
    ===================================================
    Now why, when the whole game is getting as many TV eyes on your conference as possible, would the Big Ten want to dump, say, Maryland for Pitt or West Virginia? I read an article the other day that said the Baltimore/Washington area has now surpassed Chicago as the third biggest metropolitan area in the country – if your put the two cities together. Granted, the Big 10 would take Notre Dame in a heartbeat, but I see no scenario when they would dump a Rutgers or a Maryland for Pitt or West Virginia.

  11. These athletes are there for an education first, and will choose the best school academically, football is secondary.
    You wait and see, I’ll be proven right.
    ===================================
    Haha…now that’s funny!

  13. It’s really sad how the real student athletes are getting screwed. Only football and basketball matter and drive this chaos. The kids on the track and swimming teams who actually go to class and get an education are left flying across the country to compete. My guess is that many will end up going to different schools if they want to play collegiate sports other than football or basketball.

  14. Since it’s universities generating all this money, I don’t understand why they can’t invest it in research and education to better the world instead of putting it in people’s pockets… lol, who am I kidding, I totally understand- people are greedy and terrible.

  15. If by exploit you mean a free college education, you need to reevaluate. We should have never begun giving scholarships to idiots based on athletic talent

  16. If I want to watch athletes who are paid to compete it won’t be those who are in college. I am looking forward to lazy players who end up suspended and/or in jail for using their NIL money for all the wrong things. College football and basketball will have big problems very soon. I hope their scholarships become taxable like their NIL money. It doesn’t seem fair to me to offer a free education and pay them.

