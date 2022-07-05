Cowboys have nothing to say about controversial coffee sponsorship

Posted by Mike Florio on July 5, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT
Bring The World Cup to Dallas
Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks bad news is good for business. If so, Tuesday was a pretty good day for business.

The Cowboys are facing criticism for unveiling on Twitter a partnership with Black Rifle Coffee Company. Via the Associated Press, the company’s products include AK-47 Espresso, Silencer Smooth, and Murdered Out.

The Cowboys posted the tweet after another day of multiple mass shootings in America, including a massacre at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

The Cowboys had no comment to the AP. The coffee company crowed about the partnership. And for good reason; the relationship with the Cowboys and the inevitable controversy elevate its profile and brand. Anyone uncomfortable with the connection to the Cowboys wouldn’t have bought the coffee anyway; this makes those inclined to support the coffeemaker more aware of it — and perhaps more likely to buy its products.

The company claims that it “supports veterans, first responders, and America’s men and women in uniform.” That prompted this strange remark from the author of the AP story: “Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ steadfast support of the military was best illustrated when he was one of the most outspoken NFL owners against players kneeling during The Star-Spangled Banner before games to protest racial injustice and police brutality.”

Folks, for the umpteenth time plus one, the anthem protests weren’t an assault on the military. And Jones wasn’t supporting the military by cajoling players to stand. He was preserving his ability to buy and maintain a superyacht, along with all his other holdings. Jones and the league deliberately pandered to those who refused then (and now) to see that the gesture wasn’t about the military. And it’s hard to imagine how Tuesday’s tone-deaf gesture by the Cowboys is about supporting the military.

It also would be interesting to know how much the Cowboys are making in this deal. Whatever it is, it arguably isn’t worth it. Unless America’s Team wants to saturate the portion of America that was repelled by anthem kneeling and that, in turn, will embrace a line of coffee products dripping with pro-gun messaging, even if it’s announced the day after guns were once again used to create more havoc in America.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Cowboys have nothing to say about controversial coffee sponsorship

  3. I wish you people involved in politics could saw your wives the way normal people see you. It’s just coffee. I thought this kind of thing peaked when everybody got twisted over the sex of a plastic potato. But I guess not.

  7. This is a dumb country, so this will blow over. The most important thing is that rich people get more money, right?

  8. Just disgusting.

    An embarrassment of epic proportions. It can’t be made up. It can’t.

  9. “Folks, for the umpteenth time plus one, the anthem protests weren’t an assault on the military. And Jones wasn’t supporting the military by cajoling players to stand.”
    ———-
    Although you are correct(for once 👏) on the 1st part, not on the 2nd part. Just because the protests weren’t against the military doesnt mean Jones wasnt standing up for the military if he thought that it was attack on it(as you’ve said that he and others did/do)…Now I feel sick having to have had to defend Jones

  10. Huh? So where’s the controversy? Sounds like to me AP is trying to create one and PFT is following suit. Another ginned up faux crisis nobody is going to care about. And it is great coffee.

  12. Yes, we can’t have any private businesses who the mainstream press don’t politically agree with, do business with the NFL. If the mainstream press agrees with it, then nothing to see here, even if a great percentage of the country doesn’t agree with it.

    Just for the sake of fairness, could you maybe take that into consideration before you launch into your next shame campaign? Something like that could go a long way toward bridging the divide plaguing society right now. Or is it only the other side that needs to compromise?

  13. Makes perfect sense now. Guns, guns and more guns. Now I see why they are called America’s team.

  14. Its Texas. It is also a coffee sponsorship. A little insensitive but not that big of a deal.

  15. The Cowboys are completely tone deaf. COuldn’t they at least wait a week before announcing?

  16. olearydave says:
    July 5, 2022 at 5:45 pm
    Why does the mainstream media always take the liberal side as the only position of any issue?
    _________

    How does being opposed to senseless gun violence equate to be a liberal? Shouldn’t everyone of all political stripes be in favor of stopping the proliferation of deadly weapons?

  17. Why does the mainstream media always take the liberal side as the only position of any issue?
    —-
    Go ask the folks in Highland Park, Ill. what they think.

  19. If you don’t like this specific coffee or their association with the Cowboys you are free to not buy either product!

  21. But “Fetal Sample Blend” and “Planned Parenthood Lamborghini Coldbrew” would be so stunning and brave. Probably have Hollywood celebs lined up around the block with 55 gallon coffee mugs.

  22. Looked up their website and they’re just selling coffee with macho brand names, didn’t see the” murdered out” which admittedly just seems weird. According to ama drip coffee is heart healthy. Got a whole lotta other things to be worried about as a society.

  23. So we’re supposed to be offended by a great company that is run by veterans why is this a controversy??

  24. There is nothing controversial at all about buying coffee from a bunch of ex-military members. Good for him. I hope others follow.

  25. Who cares? Why are there so many political articles on this “football” site? Not a Dallas fan but this is his team and he has the right to do business with whomever he chooses. Who am I or you to judge who he decides to do business with? If people don’t want to root for or buy merchandise from the Cowboys anymore because of what coffee company he does business with, then they weren’t a Cowboys fan to begin with. One thing I respect about Jerry Jones is he doesn’t seem to give a frick about what you or I think and obviously, it hasn’t hurt him.

  26. seems this is past the risk/reward theory, he has to be just giving the woke crowd the middle finger tbh

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.