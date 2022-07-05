Creed Humphrey: We’re embracing the competition in the AFC West

Getty Images

There’s been a clear arms race in the AFC West this offseason, with the Broncos, Chargers, and Raiders all making significant moves to try and knock the Chiefs off the top spot in the division.

But Kansas City has won six consecutive AFC West titles and has hosted the last four AFC Championship Games. So even though the team’s receiving corps ostensibly got worse when Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami, the Chiefs have plenty of experience to lean on in 2022 when playing their divisional opponents.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Kansas City center Creed Humphrey said he and his teammates are excited about the “extremely competitive” group of four.

“Everybody’s added some really good pieces and it’s going to be a blast,” Humphrey said. “It’s a tough division already and when they’ve added these pieces, it’s just going to be even tougher. That’s fun for us. We embrace the competition, so we’re really excited about it. There will be some tough games. But you know if you’re coming out of there, you have a chance to really be able to compete with anybody. So, we’re really excited about it.”

Humphrey hasn’t been around for much of the Chiefs’ recent reign in the AFC West, joining the club as a second-round pick last year. But the center was a critical piece for Kansas City in 2021, starting all 17 games for the club. He finished third in AP offensive rookie of the year voting for his performance.