Giants offense “a good combination” of things from previous Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka teams

One recurring theme around the Giants this offseason has been how the team has not supported quarterback Daniel Jones well over his first three seasons in the league.

A strong vote in that favor is the fact that the Giants are employing their third head coach in four years, but the hope is that this one will help bring better results for Jones. Brian Daboll ran a successful offense as the coordinator in Buffalo and he hired Mike Kafka away from the Chiefs to serve as the Giants’ offensive coordinator.

Backup quarterback Davis Webb, who played for Daboll with the Bills, said on the Giants Huddle podcast that Daboll’s offense has “evolved” over the years and one of this year’s adjustments will involve Kafka incorporating things he took from his time as the quarterbacks coach in Kansas City.

“It’s a good combination of both. Obviously, the meat is probably in Buffalo, but there are some serious potatoes there in Kansas City,” Webb said. “They’ve had some great offenses, obviously led by Pat [Mahomes], Andy Reid, Mike, there’s been a lot of good offensive minds over there. It’s kind of fun to learn new concepts, new ways of doing it, and Kafka has done a really good job installing it.”

Webb added that he thinks Jones is going to have his best season and the rest of the Giants share the hope that the new offensive coaches finally unlock the potential that made Jones a first-round pick in 2019.